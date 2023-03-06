5,711 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $116.70 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

