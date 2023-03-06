6,951 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.94. 121,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,742. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

