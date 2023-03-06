90,582 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 2.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. 58,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,710. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

