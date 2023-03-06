9,824 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

