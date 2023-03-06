9,841 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 1.1 %

BFEB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. 7,554 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

