Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abri SPAC I Stock Down 25.0 %

Abri SPAC I stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 10,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Abri SPAC I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.