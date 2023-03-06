Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in February

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abri SPAC I Stock Down 25.0 %
Abri SPAC I stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 10,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Abri SPAC I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abri SPAC I (ASPAW)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.