Acala Token Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $71.80 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

