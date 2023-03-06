Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.63. 1,649,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,036. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

