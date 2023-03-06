AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Down 6.8%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $38.90. 79,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 118,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

AdvanSix Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.88.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

