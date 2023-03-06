AE Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. 1,093,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,376. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.