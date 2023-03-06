AE Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NYSE WHR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.93. 265,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.29. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $203.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

