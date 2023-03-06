AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,174 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. 272,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,721. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

