AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,575. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

