AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,693. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

