Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.80.

Shares of ARE opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$752.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 142.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

