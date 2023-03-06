AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.39 million.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,979. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.