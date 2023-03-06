Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.22. 2,146,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

