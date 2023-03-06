Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Agiliti Stock Down 0.7 %

Agiliti stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

