Ahn Luis Von Sells 153,514 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $18,166,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock traded up $8.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.35. 1,016,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $85.61. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $127.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.