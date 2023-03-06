Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.09 and a 200-day moving average of $280.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.