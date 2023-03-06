Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock valued at $233,070,264. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.04. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.