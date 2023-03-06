Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 96,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Alamo Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alamo Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALG traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.26. 100,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

