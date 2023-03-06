Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,538 shares of company stock worth $6,989,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.62. 1,006,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,414. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

