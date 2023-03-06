Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Sells $29,807.40 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allbirds Stock Down 6.5 %

BIRD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,409. Allbirds, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $427.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

About Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 765,072 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

