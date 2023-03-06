Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 3,706,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 684.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,401 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Ally Financial by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 865,073 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.