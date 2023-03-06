Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.
Ally Financial Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE ALLY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 3,706,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
Institutional Trading of Ally Financial
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 684.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,401 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Ally Financial by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 865,073 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,117,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
