Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,893,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,056,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after buying an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amarin by 67.6% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Amarin by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 33.7% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,464,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

