Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,893,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,056,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.
Amarin Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
