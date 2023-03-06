Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ambu A/S from 64.00 to 65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

AMBBY opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

