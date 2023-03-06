Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Amcor has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amcor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after buying an additional 279,616 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

