American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 83,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of AAL opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.