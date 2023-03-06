American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in February

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 83,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

