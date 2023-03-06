American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 190,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 175.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

Featured Stories

