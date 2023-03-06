American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $54.35. 47,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 98,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The firm has a market cap of $896.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

