AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Anthony James Conti Sells 2,000 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $143.40. 647,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,721. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

