Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMRX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,849,314.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

