Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sapiens International (SPNS)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ: SPNS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2023 – Sapiens International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Sapiens International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2023 – Sapiens International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Sapiens International had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Sapiens International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Sapiens International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Sapiens International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.43. 32,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,135,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,063.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 808,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 713,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

