Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 971.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 997.67 ($12.04).
Several research firms have commented on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.86) target price on BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($13.83) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 908 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,816.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 861.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 823.57.
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
