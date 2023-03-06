Analysts Set Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Price Target at GBX 1,405.50

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,405.50 ($16.96).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,480 ($17.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.52) to GBX 1,410 ($17.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.10) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,218 ($14.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,344 ($16.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,085.61.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,238.10%.

In other news, insider Deepak Nath sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,096 ($13.23), for a total value of £314,004 ($378,911.55). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.