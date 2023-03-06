Analyzing BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) & Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Cadence Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayFirst Financial $70.12 million 1.06 -$350,000.00 ($0.10) -184.00 Cadence Bank $2.05 billion 1.37 $463.24 million $2.46 10.53

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BayFirst Financial. BayFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BayFirst Financial has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.0% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BayFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BayFirst Financial and Cadence Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadence Bank 0 2 3 1 2.83

Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Given Cadence Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than BayFirst Financial.

Dividends

BayFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BayFirst Financial pays out -320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BayFirst Financial and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayFirst Financial 0.27% 6.62% 0.61% Cadence Bank 22.56% 13.05% 1.15%

Summary

Cadence Bank beats BayFirst Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2000 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. The bank was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

