AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $659.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

