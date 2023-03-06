AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $659.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.