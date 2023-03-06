Andrea J. Ayers Acquires 1,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United States Steel Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. 7,068,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,232. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

