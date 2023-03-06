Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 586,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,027,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

