Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $14,510,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 873,466 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,909,930,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.30. 961,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

