Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Sold by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP cut its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 205,840 shares during the quarter. Apollo Endosurgery accounts for 9.4% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Endosurgery were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 126,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of APEN remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Monday. 449,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,323. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

