Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Apollo Global Management worth $214,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 835,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

