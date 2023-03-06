Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,747. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

