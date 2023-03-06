Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after buying an additional 668,656 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.60. 570,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,994. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

