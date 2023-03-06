Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.00

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 122.70 ($1.48), with a volume of 198215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.45).

Arix Bioscience Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.86. The company has a market cap of £158.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($263,062.63). Insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

