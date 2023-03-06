Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Arkema Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $105.58 on Thursday. Arkema has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $132.29. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

