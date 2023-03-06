Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.9 %

ARMP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 141,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.79.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.