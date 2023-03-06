ARMOR Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $403,914.25 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $403,914.25 and $241.21 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00422163 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.27 or 0.28535471 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

