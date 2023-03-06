Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.44. The stock had a trading volume of 561,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,469. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.